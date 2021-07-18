OU football: Sooners, Lincoln Riley land 2023 5-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson on Sunday, he announced on CBS Sports HQ live from Los Alamitos High School in California.
BREAKING: Five-Star QB Malachi Nelson has just Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshqThe #5 Ranked Player in the Class of 2023 chose the Sooners over Ohio State, USC, LSU, and Alabama.Oklahoma now holds the #2 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/1m6PvVM7JG— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2021
Nelson, the No. 2 overall recruit in his class, hails from Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California. He’s the second player in the Sooners’ 2023 class after four-star athlete Treyaun Webb committed on Saturday. Nelson chose OU over Notre Dame, Louisiana State, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Southern California.
As a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, Nelson threw for 1,513 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions in six games.
Nelson is OU coach Lincoln Riley’s third five-star quarterback as head coach, joining Caleb Williams in 2021 and Spencer Rattler in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.