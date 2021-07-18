You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners, Lincoln Riley land 2023 5-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson on Sunday, he announced on CBS Sports HQ live from Los Alamitos High School in California. 

Nelson, the No. 2 overall recruit in his class, hails from Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California. He’s the second player in the Sooners’ 2023 class after four-star athlete Treyaun Webb committed on Saturday. Nelson chose OU over Notre Dame, Louisiana State, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Southern California. 

As a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, Nelson threw for 1,513 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions in six games. 

Nelson is OU coach Lincoln Riley’s third five-star quarterback as head coach, joining Caleb Williams in 2021 and Spencer Rattler in 2019. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments