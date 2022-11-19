OU football: Sooners lead Oklahoma State 28-3 at halftime (Bedlam Live scoring summary, highlights)

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) faces Oklahoma State (7-4, 5-3) in Bedlam at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners are looking to avoid extending their losing streak to three games after consecutive defeats against Baylor and West Virginia. Oklahoma State is coming off a win over Iowa State and is looking to win consecutive Bedlams for the first time since 2001-02.
Follow along with OU Daily's live scoring summary and watch the highlights:
Q2 (3:56) Sooners 28, Cowboys 3 - OSU kicker Tanner Brown makes a 24-yard field goal.
Q1 (1:02) Sooners 28, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake Stoops.
Dillon Gabriel ➡️ Drake StoopsOklahoma takes a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Rivalry 😳pic.twitter.com/oAn4k9XoZr— 247Sports (@247Sports) November 20, 2022
Q1 (7:57) Sooners 21, Cowboys 0 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes two yards for a touchdown.
Q1 (9:44) Sooners 14, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq.
Gabriel drops a 💣 to Jalil Farooq. 🔥#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/W7P1qXK1SS— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2022
Q1 (13:43) Sooners 7, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes two yards for a touchdown.
Dillon Gabriel keeps it and scores.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xR7TUtOGf3— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2022
