OU football: Sooners lead Oklahoma State 28-3 at halftime (Bedlam Live scoring summary, highlights)

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 29.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) faces Oklahoma State (7-4, 5-3) in Bedlam at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman.

The Sooners are looking to avoid extending their losing streak to three games after consecutive defeats against Baylor and West Virginia. Oklahoma State is coming off a win over Iowa State and is looking to win consecutive Bedlams for the first time since 2001-02.

Follow along with OU Daily's live scoring summary and watch the highlights:

Q2 (3:56) Sooners 28, Cowboys 3 - OSU kicker Tanner Brown makes a 24-yard field goal.

Q1 (1:02) Sooners 28, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake Stoops.

Q1 (7:57) Sooners 21, Cowboys 0 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes two yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (9:44) Sooners 14, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq.

Q1 (13:43) Sooners 7, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes two yards for a touchdown.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

