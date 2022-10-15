OU football: Sooners 49, No. 19 Kansas 28 (Live scoring summary, highlights)

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) faces No. 19 Kansas (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday in Norman.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is back helming the Sooners after sitting out their 49-0 loss to Texas last week while recovering from a head injury. Meanwhile, Kansas turns to Jason Bean after its starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, hurt his shoulder in a loss to TCU last week.
Here is the scoring recap and highlights from the game:
Q3 (2:36) Sooners 49, Kansas 28 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.
Tiptoeing into the end zone 😤 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/ccu9iTsdK9— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 15, 2022
Q3 (5:56) Sooners 42, Jayhawks 28 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.
Q3 (10:16) Sooners 42, Jayhawks 21 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes one yard for a touchdown.
Q2 (1:36) Sooners 35, Jayhawks 21 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mason Fairchild.
Q2 (2:40) Sooners 35, Jayhawks 14 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 28 yards for a touchdown.
Have a day, Eric Gray 🔥The Oklahoma running back takes it in for his second score of the day as Oklahoma takes it to Kansas pic.twitter.com/1VyU6b9fey— College Football Network (@CFN365) October 15, 2022
Q2 (5:42) Sooners 28, Jayhawks 14 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease.
Dillon Gabriel pump fake sets Theo Wease free for six 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AR1VAhcFU8— College Football Network (@CFN365) October 15, 2022
Q2 (14:26) Sooners 21, Kansas 14 - OU running back Jovantae Barnes rushes six yards for a touchdown.
#2 goes untouched for his second of the day pic.twitter.com/Qn14uGtsGn— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 15, 2022
Q1 (2:39) Sooners 14, Jayhawks 14 - Kansas running back Devin Neal rushes 11 yards for a touchdown.
Q1 (7:13) Sooners 14, Jayhawks 7 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes two yards for a touchdown.
Q1 (9:35) Sooners 7, Jayhawks 7 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.
WHAT A CATCH BY LAWRENCE ARNOLD 😲pic.twitter.com/Y5cKynHTEd— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 15, 2022
Q1 (12:14) Sooners 7, Jayhawks 0 - OU running back Jovantae Barnes rushes one yard for a touchdown.
Gabriel’s first drive back for OU (-8.5) results in a TD for the #Sooners ! pic.twitter.com/y8UPhHkC7E— 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 (@ItsJustMoneyPod) October 15, 2022
