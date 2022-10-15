 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners 49, No. 19 Kansas 28 (Live scoring summary, highlights)

Marvin Mims Jr.

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. after the game against Kansas on Oct. 15.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) faces No. 19 Kansas (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday in Norman.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is back helming the Sooners after sitting out their 49-0 loss to Texas last week while recovering from a head injury. Meanwhile, Kansas turns to Jason Bean after its starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, hurt his shoulder in a loss to TCU last week.

Here is the scoring recap and highlights from the game:

Q3 (2:36) Sooners 49, Kansas 28 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.

Q3 (5:56) Sooners 42, Jayhawks 28 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.

Q3 (10:16) Sooners 42, Jayhawks 21 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes one yard for a touchdown.

Q2 (1:36) Sooners 35, Jayhawks 21 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mason Fairchild.

Q2 (2:40) Sooners 35, Jayhawks 14 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 28 yards for a touchdown.

Q2 (5:42) Sooners 28, Jayhawks 14 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease.

Q2 (14:26) Sooners 21, Kansas 14 - OU running back Jovantae Barnes rushes six yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (2:39) Sooners 14, Jayhawks 14 - Kansas running back Devin Neal rushes 11 yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (7:13) Sooners 14, Jayhawks 7 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes two yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (9:35) Sooners 7, Jayhawks 7 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.

Q1 (12:14) Sooners 7, Jayhawks 0 - OU running back Jovantae Barnes rushes one yard for a touchdown.

