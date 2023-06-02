 Skip to main content
OU lands Tennessee defensive lineman DaJon Terry via transfer portal

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Tennessee defensive lineman DaJon Terry on Friday. 

Terry totaled 35 tackles and three sacks in two seasons with the Volunteers. The Meridian, Mississippi, native spent his first two years with Kansas before transferring prior to the 2021 season. 

Terry joins a unit which has already added Rondell Bothroyd, Davon Sears, Jacob Lacey and Trace Ford via the portal. 

OU opens the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

