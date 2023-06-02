OU lands Tennessee defensive lineman DaJon Terry via transfer portal

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Tennessee defensive lineman DaJon Terry on Friday.
Thankyou Vol Nation🍊#BoomerSooner @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/1WmAQExybt— DaJon Terry (@DaJonTerry1) June 2, 2023
Terry totaled 35 tackles and three sacks in two seasons with the Volunteers. The Meridian, Mississippi, native spent his first two years with Kansas before transferring prior to the 2021 season.
Terry joins a unit which has already added Rondell Bothroyd, Davon Sears, Jacob Lacey and Trace Ford via the portal.
OU opens the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.
