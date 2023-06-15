OU lands JUCO defensive lineman Danny Saili via transfer portal

Oklahoma landed a commitment from former JUCO defensive lineman Danny Saili on Wednesday.
I am so blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Oklahoma!!@coach_salgado @CoachToddBates @CoachDrewDallas #boomersooner pic.twitter.com/SniYvqSXkc— Danny Saili (@danny_saili) June 15, 2023
The 6-foot-2, 389-pound lineman recorded 18 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and one sack in his lone season at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. In addition to Saili, the Sooners acquired defensive linemen Davon Sears, Jacob Lacey and Da'Jon Terry through the transfer portal. OU lost freshman Derrick LeBlanc to the portal on Monday.
OU opens the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.