OU lands JUCO defensive lineman Danny Saili via transfer portal

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from former JUCO defensive lineman Danny Saili on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 389-pound lineman recorded 18 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and one sack in his lone season at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. In addition to Saili, the Sooners acquired defensive linemen Davon Sears, Jacob Lacey and Da'Jon Terry through the transfer portal. OU lost freshman Derrick LeBlanc to the portal on Monday.

OU opens the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.

