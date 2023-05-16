OU lands JUCO defensive end Laine Jenkins via transfer portal

Oklahoma landed a commitment from JUCO defensive end Laine Jenkins on Tuesday.
Committed ‼️ pic.twitter.com/guRSW9P795— laine jenkins (@lainejenkinss) May 16, 2023
Jenkins appeared in five games last season for Butler Community College. He tallied eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-6, 250 pound defensive end joins a unit which acquired Rondell Bothroyd from Wake Forrest and Trace Ford from Oklahoma State via the transfer portal. The Sooners also landed EDGE PJ Adebawore, a five-star recruit by On3.
OU opens the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.