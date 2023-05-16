 Skip to main content
OU lands JUCO defensive end Laine Jenkins via transfer portal

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from JUCO defensive end Laine Jenkins on Tuesday.

Jenkins appeared in five games last season for Butler Community College. He tallied eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. 

The 6-foot-6, 250 pound defensive end joins a unit which acquired Rondell Bothroyd from Wake Forrest and Trace Ford from Oklahoma State via the transfer portal. The Sooners also landed EDGE PJ Adebawore, a five-star recruit by On3.

OU opens the 2023 season against Arkansas State on Sept. 2 in Norman.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

