OU football: Sooners land commitment from Wyoming cornerback transfer C.J. Coldon

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Wyoming cornerback transfer C.J. Coldon. He announced the move via Twitter on Sunday.
#🅱️OOMER !! @ParkerThune pic.twitter.com/OUEgJqmj8m— CEA$® (@CEASSZN21) January 16, 2022
Coldon, a junior during the 2021 season, has started each of the past three seasons for the Cowboys. Coldon logged 67 total tackles with a sack and 10 pass deflections last season, en route to All-Mountain West Conference Second Team selection.
The 6-foot-1 defensive back redshirted in 2017, before battling injuries in 2018 and 2019.
Coldon, a Belleville, Illinois, product, was a three-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was the No. 1726 ranked player in the 2017 cycle.
Coldon will help aide an OU defensive backfield which lost Pat Fields, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Latrell McCutchin to the NFL draft or transfer portal.
