OU football: Sooners land commitment from Wyoming cornerback transfer C.J. Coldon

  • Updated
  • 0
OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Wyoming cornerback transfer C.J. Coldon. He announced the move via Twitter on Sunday. 

Coldon, a junior during the 2021 season, has started each of the past three seasons for the Cowboys. Coldon logged 67 total tackles with a sack and 10 pass deflections last season, en route to All-Mountain West Conference Second Team selection. 

The 6-foot-1 defensive back redshirted in 2017, before battling injuries in 2018 and 2019. 

Coldon, a Belleville, Illinois, product, was a three-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was the No. 1726 ranked player in the 2017 cycle. 

Coldon will help aide an OU defensive backfield which lost Pat Fields, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Latrell McCutchin to the NFL draft or transfer portal. 

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

