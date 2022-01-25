OU football: Sooners land commitment from TCU offensive line transfer Tyler Guyton

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Texas Christian offensive tackle transfer Tyler Guyton on Tuesday. Guyton announced the move via Twitter.
Let’s rock Norman⭕️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/thk2MHd65c— Tyler Guyton (@TylerGuyton14) January 26, 2022
A redshirt freshman in 2021, Guyton appeared in eight games for the Horned Frogs last season. Guyton also made a start at H-back against OU last season and caught a six-yard touchdown against Iowa State.
Previously, the 6-foot-6, 312-pounder was a three-star recruit and the No. 72-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose TCU over SMU.
The Manor, Texas, native is the Sooners' second offensive line transfer this offseason, joining former Cal guard McKade Mettauer. Guyton will help bolster the departures of starting lineman Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes, who both declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
