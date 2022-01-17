 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners land commitment from Louisville defensive back transfer Kani Walker

OU Helmet (copy)

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Louisville transfer defensive back Kani Walker on Monday. Walker announced the move via Twitter. 

Walker made five appearances for the Cardinals last season as a freshman, registering a tackle in the team's regular-season finale against Kentucky. 

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound former three-star recruit was considered the No. 849 player nationally and No. 69 cornerback in the 2021 cycle. Walker originally chose Louisville over the likes of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.

The Suwanee, Georgia, native is the Sooners' eighth transfer addition this offseason, joining Wyoming cornerback C.J. Colding as their second defensive back newcomer. Walker will play for new cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai, who was hired away from Alabama on Jan. 11. 

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

