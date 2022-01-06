 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners land commitment from Hawaii transfer defensive lineman Jonah Laulu

  • Updated
OU helmet

An OU helmet during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Hawaii defensive lineman transfer Jonah Laulu on Thursday. 

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound transfer was a two-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors. In 2021, Laulu recorded 34 tackles, eight of which were for loss, with four sacks. He even saw playing time at tight end in 2020, tallying two receptions for four yards.

Laulu was originally a two-star recruit out of Centennial High School in Las Vegas, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose Hawaii over UNLV, which were his only two reported offers.

Laulu is the Sooners' fourth transfer addition this offseason, joining Missouri tight end Daniel Parker, Cal offensive lineman McKade Mettaur and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

