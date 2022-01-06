OU football: Sooners land commitment from Hawaii transfer defensive lineman Jonah Laulu

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Hawaii defensive lineman transfer Jonah Laulu on Thursday.
#BoomerSooner #OUDNA @MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/ToRBBRCuRu— Jonah Laulu (@Jonah_laulu) January 6, 2022
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound transfer was a two-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors. In 2021, Laulu recorded 34 tackles, eight of which were for loss, with four sacks. He even saw playing time at tight end in 2020, tallying two receptions for four yards.
Laulu was originally a two-star recruit out of Centennial High School in Las Vegas, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He chose Hawaii over UNLV, which were his only two reported offers.
Laulu is the Sooners' fourth transfer addition this offseason, joining Missouri tight end Daniel Parker, Cal offensive lineman McKade Mettaur and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
