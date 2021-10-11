OU football: Sooners land commitment from five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, he announced on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday.
#BREAKING: 5⭐️ defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has committed to Lincoln Riley and @OU_Football 🔥@DindyGabriel is the No. 3 overall player in the country, according to the Top247 😤 pic.twitter.com/EgZ2zmm9GJ— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 12, 2021
Brownlow-Dindy is the consensus No. 10 ranked recruit in the country and No. 4 defensive lineman. The Lakeland, Florida native chose the Sooners over Texas A&M and held offers from the likes of Ohio State, Clemson and Florida State.
The 6-foot-3, 280 pound lineman is the 15th recruit in OU's 2022 recruiting class and the third defensive lineman.
The Sooners are coming off a 55-48 victory over Texas on Saturday.
