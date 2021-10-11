You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land commitment from five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Helmet

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, he announced on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday. 

Brownlow-Dindy is the consensus No. 10 ranked recruit in the country and No. 4 defensive lineman. The Lakeland, Florida native chose the Sooners over Texas A&M and held offers from the likes of Ohio State, Clemson and Florida State. 

The 6-foot-3, 280 pound lineman is the 15th recruit in OU's 2022 recruiting class and the third defensive lineman. 

The Sooners are coming off a 55-48 victory over Texas on Saturday. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

