OU football: Sooners land commitment from Appalachian State transfer linebacker T.D. Roof

The helmet worn by OU against Kansas in 2015. 

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

Appalachian State transfer linebacker T.D. Roof announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday evening. 

Roof, the son of OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof, tallied 41 tackles with three sacks and two interceptions as a senior last season.

Roof was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He originally committed to Georgia Tech, where he played his freshman season before transferring to Indiana for his sophomore year. Roof played his last two collegiate seasons for the Mountaineers.

Roof has totaled 142 total tackles and six sacks across four total seasons. The 5-foot-11 transfer joins an Oklahoma linebacker corps containing David Ugwoegbu, Danny Stutsman, Shane Whitter and potentially DaShaun White next season. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

