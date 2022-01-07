OU football: Sooners land commitment from Appalachian State transfer linebacker T.D. Roof

Appalachian State transfer linebacker T.D. Roof announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday evening.
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/CJX9vVpjPc— TD Roof (@tdroof4) January 8, 2022
Roof, the son of OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof, tallied 41 tackles with three sacks and two interceptions as a senior last season.
Roof was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He originally committed to Georgia Tech, where he played his freshman season before transferring to Indiana for his sophomore year. Roof played his last two collegiate seasons for the Mountaineers.
Roof has totaled 142 total tackles and six sacks across four total seasons. The 5-foot-11 transfer joins an Oklahoma linebacker corps containing David Ugwoegbu, Danny Stutsman, Shane Whitter and potentially DaShaun White next season.
