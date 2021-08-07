OU football: Sooners land commitment from 4-star wide receiver Makai Lemon

Four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon announced his commitment to Oklahoma live on CBS Sports HQ on Saturday afternoon.
BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Makai Lemon has just Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshqThe Top 15 Player in the 2023 Class chose the Sooners over USC, Alabama, & othersWith the addition Lemon, Oklahoma now has the #1 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/vfbNNGJjcH— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 7, 2021
Lemon, a 2023 graduate, is teammates with five-star Sooners quarterback commit Malachi Nelson at Los Alamitos High School in California. The 5-foot-11 receiver is the No. 46 ranked recruit in the nation per Rivals, but listed as a five-star athlete on 247 Sports.
Lemon chose OU over USC, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Alabama. He's the fourth commit in Oklahoma's 2023 class, joining four-star running back Treyaun Webb and four-star tight end Luke Hasz, who committed Friday.
As a sophomore, Lemon caught 43 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.