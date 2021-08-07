You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 4-star wide receiver Makai Lemon

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon announced his commitment to Oklahoma live on CBS Sports HQ on Saturday afternoon. 

Lemon, a 2023 graduate, is teammates with five-star Sooners quarterback commit Malachi Nelson at Los Alamitos High School in California. The 5-foot-11 receiver is the No. 46 ranked recruit in the nation per Rivals, but listed as a five-star athlete on 247 Sports.

Lemon chose OU over USC, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Alabama. He's the fourth commit in Oklahoma's 2023 class, joining four-star running back Treyaun Webb and four-star tight end Luke Hasz, who committed Friday. 

As a sophomore, Lemon caught 43 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

