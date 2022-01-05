OU football: Sooners land commitment from 4-star 2022 athlete Jaren Kanak

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 four-star athlete Jaren Kanak on Wednesday evening.
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4YYutjtDTr— ✞ Jaren Kanak ✞ (@KanakJaren) January 6, 2022
The Hays, Kansas native is considered the No. 253 player in the nation, No. 10 athlete and No. 1 player in his state, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Kanak was previously committed to Clemson, where OU coach Brent Venables formerly worked, before he decommitted on Dec. 23.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound recruit played running back and linebacker in high school. Kanak chose the Sooners over the likes of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and Baylor.
Kanak is Oklahoma's 17th player in its 2022 recruiting class, which ranks No. 10 nationally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.