OU football: Sooners land commitment from 4-star 2022 athlete Jaren Kanak

  • Updated
  • 0
OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 four-star athlete Jaren Kanak on Wednesday evening. 

The Hays, Kansas native is considered the No. 253 player in the nation, No. 10 athlete and No. 1 player in his state, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Kanak was previously committed to Clemson, where OU coach Brent Venables formerly worked, before he decommitted on Dec. 23.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound recruit played running back and linebacker in high school. Kanak chose the Sooners over the likes of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and Baylor. 

Kanak is Oklahoma's 17th player in its 2022 recruiting class, which ranks No. 10 nationally.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

