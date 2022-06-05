 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 4-star receiver Keyon Brown

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the spring game on Apr. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma earned a commitment from four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown out of James Rickards High School Sunday.

Brown is rated as the No. 48 wide receiver and No. 67 player in the state of Florida, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. The Sooners offered the wide receiver on June 2 following an official visit to Norman. 

The Tallahassee, Florida, native joins quarterback Jackson Arnold as the second four-star player to commit to Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class. His commitment comes after OU lost a commitment from wide receiver Ashton Cozart to Oregon on May 22. 

The 6-foot-3 receiver held offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Jackson State, Kentucky and others.

