OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 4-star Kalib Hicks

Oklahoma landed a commitment Wednesday from 2023 four-star running back Kalib Hicks.
1000% committed.. pic.twitter.com/hLqi5Xyi3U— Kalib Hicks (@HicksKalib) June 15, 2022
The No. 63 ranked player in Texas, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, chose the Sooners over Alabama, Arkansas, Miami (FL) and TCU, in an announcement on his Twitter.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound recruit becomes the seventh member of OU's 2023 class, which ranks No. 36 in 247Sports' team rankings.
Hicks joins five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three-star receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class.
