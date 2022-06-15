 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 4-star Kalib Hicks

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment Wednesday from 2023 four-star running back Kalib Hicks. 

The No. 63 ranked player in Texas, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, chose the Sooners over Alabama, Arkansas, Miami (FL) and TCU, in an announcement on his Twitter.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound recruit becomes the seventh member of OU's 2023 class, which ranks No. 36 in 247Sports' team rankings.

Hicks joins five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three-star receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

