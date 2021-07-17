You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 4-star athlete Treyaun Webb

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Big12MediaDayRS (4 of 31).jpg (copy)

OU football helmet at the Big 12 Media Days on July 16, 2018.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

2023 four-star athlete Treyaun Webb committed to Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native chose the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State. He also held offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas and 35 other schools.

Listed at 6-foot, 188 pounds, Webb currently stars at running back at Trinity Christian School. 247Sports ranks him as the ninth best recruit in Florida. He’s the first commitment in OU’s 2023 recruiting class.

If he elects to play running back for the Sooners, he’ll join 2022 recruits Raleek Brown and Gavin Sawchuk in Oklahoma’s running back room under coach DeMarco Murray.

Newsletters

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments