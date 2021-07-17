OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 4-star athlete Treyaun Webb

2023 four-star athlete Treyaun Webb committed to Oklahoma on Saturday.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Jacksonville, Fla. 4⃣⭐️ athlete Treyaun Webb has committed to Oklahoma on @CBSSportsHQ.Webb is currently ranked as the 46th-best prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.Profile ➡️ https://t.co/mRPBXiQH4v#OUDNA | #TakeFlight23 pic.twitter.com/43LxU31NRG— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) July 17, 2021
YAMAHA!!!!!— DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) July 17, 2021
The Jacksonville, Florida, native chose the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State. He also held offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas and 35 other schools.
Listed at 6-foot, 188 pounds, Webb currently stars at running back at Trinity Christian School. 247Sports ranks him as the ninth best recruit in Florida. He’s the first commitment in OU’s 2023 recruiting class.
If he elects to play running back for the Sooners, he’ll join 2022 recruits Raleek Brown and Gavin Sawchuk in Oklahoma’s running back room under coach DeMarco Murray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.