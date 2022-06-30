 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star Samuel Omosigho

  • 0
Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables speaks to former OU football players in attendance during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment Thursday from 2023 three-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho.

The No. 69 ranked player in Texas according to 247Sports' Composite rankings chose the Sooners over Florida, Houston, Auburn and Kansas State in an announcement at Crandall Community Center. 

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound recruit becomes the ninth member of OU's 2023 class, which ranks No. 42 in 247Sports' team rankings.

Omosigho joins joins five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, four-star running back Kalib Hicks and three-stars offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta, receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments