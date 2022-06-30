OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star Samuel Omosigho

Oklahoma landed a commitment Thursday from 2023 three-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho.
Committing today at 3PM Live🔴 !!(Crandall- Community Center)— Samuel Omosigho😎 (@SamuelOmosigho) June 30, 2022
The No. 69 ranked player in Texas according to 247Sports' Composite rankings chose the Sooners over Florida, Houston, Auburn and Kansas State in an announcement at Crandall Community Center.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pound recruit becomes the ninth member of OU's 2023 class, which ranks No. 42 in 247Sports' team rankings.
Omosigho joins joins five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, four-star running back Kalib Hicks and three-stars offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta, receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athletes Erik McCarty and Kade McIntyre and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class.
