OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star safety Kaleb Spencer

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 three-star safety Kaleb Spencer on Monday.
Stacked every chip on myself, now it’s time to collect💰100% Committed!!🔴⚪️@OU_Football @CoachVenables @CoachTedRoof #CHO23N #BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/KyVIPY5oJq— Kaleb Spencer (@KalebSpencer8) May 9, 2022
Spencer announced the move via Twitter. The Virginia native attends Life Christian Academy and held offers from Arkansas, LSU, Penn State, Michigan State and others.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound recruit is the No. 14 player in Virginia and No. 59 safety nationally, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He previously visited Penn State on Nov. 13.
With the addition of Spencer, the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 20 nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
