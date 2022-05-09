 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star safety Kaleb Spencer

  • Updated
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

The Sooner Schooner passes over midfield as the Pride of Oklahoma plays music in the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 three-star safety Kaleb Spencer on Monday. 

Spencer announced the move via Twitter. The Virginia native attends Life Christian Academy and held offers from Arkansas, LSU, Penn State, Michigan State and others. 

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound recruit is the No. 14 player in Virginia and No. 59 safety  nationally, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He previously visited Penn State on Nov. 13. 

With the addition of Spencer, the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 20 nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

