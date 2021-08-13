OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star center Joshua Bates

Class of 2023 three-star center Joshua Bates announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday.
✝️COMMITTED! DREAM➡️REALITY #ChampU #Boomer #AGTG #DungeonFamily @OU_CoachB @LincolnRiley @SixZeroAcademy @JB6303 Film Cred: @TheChelsCreativ pic.twitter.com/DdGYAdYKRM— Joshua Bates (@JoshuaBates64) August 13, 2021
Bates hails from Durango High School in Durango, Colorado, and chose the Sooners over USC, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan State.
Bates is the fifth commit of OU's 2023 class, joining five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, and four-stars running back Treyaun Webb, wide receiver Makai Lemon and tight end Luke Hasz. The class is ranked No. 1 in the nation, per Rivals.
Durango finished its season 8-0 last year en route to a 3A state championship win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.