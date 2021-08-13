You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star center Joshua Bates

OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Class of 2023 three-star center Joshua Bates announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday.

Bates hails from Durango High School in Durango, Colorado, and chose the Sooners over USC, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan State.

Bates is the fifth commit of OU's 2023 class, joining five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, and four-stars running back Treyaun Webb, wide receiver Makai Lemon and tight end Luke Hasz. The class is ranked No. 1 in the nation, per Rivals.

Durango finished its season 8-0 last year en route to a 3A state championship win.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

