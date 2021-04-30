You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2022 4-star linebacker Kip Lewis

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma gained a commitment from 2022 outside linebacker recruit Kip Lewis, he announced on Twitter Friday morning. 

Lewis, a four-star recruit out of Carthage, Texas, is the No. 21 ranked outside linebacker in the country, per Rivals. Lewis is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and chose OU over the likes of Louisiana State, Notre Dame and Southern California.

Lewis is the eighth recruit of the Sooners' 2022 class so far. He joined fellow linebacker recruit Kobie McKinzie as the only defensive players in the class thus far.

As a junior, Lewis led Carthage High School to a 14-0 record, garnering 140 tackles, four sacks and 17 tackles for loss. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments