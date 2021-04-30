OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2022 4-star linebacker Kip Lewis

Oklahoma gained a commitment from 2022 outside linebacker recruit Kip Lewis, he announced on Twitter Friday morning.
Lewis, a four-star recruit out of Carthage, Texas, is the No. 21 ranked outside linebacker in the country, per Rivals. Lewis is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and chose OU over the likes of Louisiana State, Notre Dame and Southern California.
Lewis is the eighth recruit of the Sooners' 2022 class so far. He joined fellow linebacker recruit Kobie McKinzie as the only defensive players in the class thus far.
As a junior, Lewis led Carthage High School to a 14-0 record, garnering 140 tackles, four sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
