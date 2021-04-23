You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land Arkansas transfer wide receiver Mike Woods

Big12MediaDayRS (4 of 31).jpg (copy)

OU football helmet at the Big 12 Media Days on July 16, 2018.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

Former three-star recruit and Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods announced he's transferring to Oklahoma on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Magnolia, Texas, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 20 after playing three season with the Razorbacks. In his career, he's totaled 80 catches for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games.

In 2020, Woods recorded a career-best 619 receiving yards — the second most on the team — in his 10 starts at Arkansas. His 32 catches and five receiving touchdowns last season also both rank second-most for the Razorbacks.

After recording back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving performances in his junior and senior seasons at Magnolia High School, Woods signed with Arkansas over Iowa State, Texas Tech and 14 others. 

Woods joins a wide receiver room that features the likes of sophomore Marvin Mims, redshirt sophomores Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges, redshirt junior Drake Stoops, junior Theo Wease and former five-star recruit Mario Williams, among others.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

