OU football: Sooners land Arizona State transfer kicker Josh Plaster

Former Arizona State kicker Josh Plaster announced his commitment to Oklahoma as a transfer via Twitter on Tuesday.
AGTG! I’m proud to announce my transfer to the University of Oklahoma! #OUDNA @OU_Football @LincolnRiley @OU_RDougherty @_Mike_McCabe pic.twitter.com/cTwoVutCdn— josh (@JoshPlaster) April 13, 2021
Plaster was one of three players who shared kickoff duties for the Sun Devils in 2019, and he registered 30 kicks with six touchbacks and 58.6 yards per kick. He didn't register any stats in 2020 as the backup to Michael Turk and Logan Tyler.
As a recruit, Plaster was the No. 40 kicking and punting prospect in the 2019 class, according to Chris Sailer Kicking. He chose Oklahoma over Rice, Georgia Tech and UCLA during his transfer process.
Ultimately, Plaster appears to be a depth addition for OU. The Sooners already have their presumed 2021 starters at punter and place kicker in redshirt senior Reeves Mundschau and redshirt junior Gabe Brkic, respectively.
