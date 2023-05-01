 Skip to main content
2025 4-star wide receiver Gracen Harris commits to OU

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Class of 2025 four-star wide receiver Gracen Harris announced his commitment to OU on Monday after receiving an offer to play football and baseball and visiting Norman during the spring game on April 22. 

The Ennis, Texas, native from Ennis High School is the second commit the Sooners have landed in the 2025 class, joining four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver was a 2022 Texas District 5-5A-II first-team selection as a sophomore. Oklahoma receivers coach Emmett Jones offered Harris when he coached the same position at Texas Tech. 

Harris will play both football and baseball at OU, joining former two-star athletes Kyler Murray and Cody Thomas of recent memory.

Harris chose OU over Florida State, Mississippi State, TCU and others. 

