2025 4-star wide receiver Gracen Harris commits to OU

Class of 2025 four-star wide receiver Gracen Harris announced his commitment to OU on Monday after receiving an offer to play football and baseball and visiting Norman during the spring game on April 22.
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Gracen Harris has Committed to Oklahoma!The 5’10 165 WR from Ennis, TX chose the Sooners over Florida State, TCU, Baylor, & others.The 2025 WR will play baseball as well “I’m coming and there ain’t no stopping me!”https://t.co/W4LPfzxOND pic.twitter.com/M33QvLJINk— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2023
The Ennis, Texas, native from Ennis High School is the second commit the Sooners have landed in the 2025 class, joining four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver was a 2022 Texas District 5-5A-II first-team selection as a sophomore. Oklahoma receivers coach Emmett Jones offered Harris when he coached the same position at Texas Tech.
Harris will play both football and baseball at OU, joining former two-star athletes Kyler Murray and Cody Thomas of recent memory.
Harris chose OU over Florida State, Mississippi State, TCU and others.
