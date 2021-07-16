OU football: Sooners land 2022 5-star kicker Gavin Marshall

Oklahoma has earned a commitment from 2022 kicker recruit Gavin Marshall, he announced via Twitter on Friday.
COMMITTED‼️‼️@OU_RDougherty @LincolnRiley @FHSRACCOONFB pic.twitter.com/BPqI5mfHYP— Gavin Marshall (@2022Gavin) July 16, 2021
Marshall is a five-star recruit and the No. 17 ranked kicker in the nation, per Kohl's Professional Camps, who's evaluations are "the national standard to college coaches across the nation," according to its website.
Marshall attends IMG Academy, the same school where former Sooners T.J. Pledger and Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles went.
The 6-foot-2, 190 pound kicker holds the all-time record at IMG for longest field goal, with a 49-yarder last season. Marshall chose OU over the likes of Florida State, Arizona State and Army.
