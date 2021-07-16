You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land 2022 5-star kicker Gavin Marshall

OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma has earned a commitment from 2022 kicker recruit Gavin Marshall, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

Marshall is a five-star recruit and the No. 17 ranked kicker in the nation, per Kohl's Professional Camps, who's evaluations are "the national standard to college coaches across the nation," according to its website

Marshall attends IMG Academy, the same school where former Sooners T.J. Pledger and Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles went. 

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound kicker holds the all-time record at IMG for longest field goal, with a 49-yarder last season. Marshall chose OU over the likes of Florida State, Arizona State and Army. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

