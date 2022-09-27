OU football: Sooners' Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis to redshirt, Brent Venables looks for linebacker improvement

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables remains discouraged by the Sooners’ current depth at linebacker.
Furthermore, Venables announced Tuesday that freshmen linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis are redshirting this season. OU’s coach said the former four-star recruits aren’t ready to see the field in a game.
“As I said earlier in fall camp, Kobie missed most of fall camp and so there's a learning curve there,” Venables said, “So unfortunately, he's got a ways to go from a mental standpoint like most freshmen. And Kip, same thing. He's just got to functionally get stronger in the weight room. He needs a redshirt from that standpoint.”
McKinzie missed time during fall camp due to a groin injury and didn’t get the opportunity to compete for a spot on the depth chart. Oklahoma also previously lost linebacker T.D. Roof for the year after he suffered a biceps injury that required season-ending surgery, leaving the Sooners thin at the position.
The linebackers were exposed in OU’s (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) 41-34 loss to Kansas State (3-1,1-0) last Saturday. Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns, including a 55-yard run on a crucial 3rd-and-16 play in the fourth quarter.
“The depth is not great there (at linebacker),” Venables said. “And guys have got to earn their opportunities based on what they do on the field and at practice. There were a lot of new things that they saw on the field last Saturday. No excuse but it's one thing for a guy that's played a little bit to make adjustments on the fly.
“It's another thing for young players to go in there and throw them in the lion's den. So it could have been much worse, it's easy to say that now, but we’ve got to continue to develop the depth there.”
Veteran linebacker DaShaun White, who recorded seven tackles against Kansas State, knows his group is one of the most important on the field and has to be better moving forward.
“I tell our guys all the time, we're the heartbeat of the entire defense,” White said. “And so when we’re not on our A-game, the defense isn’t on its A-game. I really feel like that's what happened Saturday night, we weren't sharp enough to be able to lead that group to a win.
“So we’ve just got to be better. We take soul ownership of when things are going good, so we’ve got to take it when it's going bad too. So us three in the middle, we’ve got to show up ready to play much better than we did Saturday.”
Similarly to what Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof said Monday, Venables likes what he’s seen from TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Like Martinez, Duggan is a threat with his legs but also leads the nation in quarterback efficiency rating.
The Sooners’ coach has also been impressed with the Horned Frogs’ receiving corps, led by 2021 First-Team All-Big 12 wideout Quentin Johnston. OU’s linebackers will need to be better at sniffing out quarterback runs when they take on TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, while also keeping an eye on the speedy receivers across the middle of the field.
“They're really good at receiver, they're big, they're fast,” Venables said. “The quarterback Max Duggan … He's playing really well, he can run, they have designed a quarterback run game and he’s incredibly accurate and is completing almost 80% of his passes. So systematically, they know what they're doing. They have a good system. And so we’ve got a great challenge for us.”
