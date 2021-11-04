OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic named 2021 Lou Groza Award semifinalist

Redshirt junior Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Award on Thursday.
𝗕𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗰(𝗸𝗲𝗿)@LouGrozaAward semifinalist.👟 https://t.co/vhI0D2pVmP | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wEiGMRQ3nC— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 4, 2021
The Groza Award annually recognizes the best place kicker in college football. This is the third straight season in which Brkic has been named a Groza Award semifinalist.
Brkic has nailed 17-of-20 field goal tries and all 42 of his extra point attempts this fall. He averages 1.89 field goals per game, which leads the Big 12, and he also tops the conference with 93 total points.
The Chardon, Ohio native holds the OU program record with 20 field goal makes over 40 yards and has made 10 field goals of 50 yards or longer. Against Tulane on Sept. 4 he tied the single-game FBS record with three kicks over 50 yards. He also boasts two 56-yard makes in 2021, which are tied for the longest of any kicker this season.
For his career, Brkic has made 54-of-63 field goals and all 144 extra point tries. He also ranks first in program history with a .857 field goal conversion percentage.
Three finalists for the 2021 Groza Award will be announced on Nov. 23 before the winner is revealed via ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.
