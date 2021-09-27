OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic earns Star of the Week recognition by Lou Groza Award

Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic was named one of the four Stars of the Week by the Lou Groza Award on Monday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced.
Big performances in Week 4⃣ called for 4⃣ Stars of the Week!⭐️ @OU_Football's @GabeBrkic ⭐️ @AuburnFootball's @_anderscarlson_ ⭐️ @IndianaFootball's @chuck_campbell3⭐️ @WakeFB's @nicsciba Vote for your favorite Star here: https://t.co/yk6LnwQy8r pic.twitter.com/WUvu9lW88n— Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) September 27, 2021
Brkic kicked the first walk-off, game-winning field goal in OU history during the Sooners’ 16-13 win over West Virginia last Saturday. Brkic was 3-of-3 on field goal attempts on the day.
The Chardon, Ohio, native is 8-of-10 on field goal attempts so far this season and has all 14 PATs. He’s made four field goals from 50 yards or more, with his longest being from 56 yards against Tulane and Western Carolina.
The No. 6 Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will play Kansas State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on Fox.
