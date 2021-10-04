OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic earns second straight Star of the Week recognition by Lou Groza Award

Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic was named one of the Lou Groza Award’s Stars of the Week for the third time this season on Monday. It’s the second straight week he’s been awarded the honor.
Week 5⃣ Stars of the Week are here! ⭐️ @OU_Football's @GabeBrkic ⭐️ @TexasFootball's @DickertheKicker ⭐️ @ClemsonFB's @btpotter10Vote for your favorite Star here: https://t.co/S5b4wU1pt7 pic.twitter.com/6prnvoiu06— Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) October 4, 2021
Brkic was 3-of-3 on field goal attempts vs. Kansas State on Saturday, including a 47-yarder. He’s now 11-of-13 on field goals and 18-of-18 on extra point attempts through five games this season.
The Chardon, Ohio, native leads the nation in field goals made and leads the Sooners in total points scored with 51. He’ll face off against another Star of the Week kicker this weekend in Texas senior kicker Cameron Dicker.
The No. 6 Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) take on the No. 21 Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) at 11:00 a.m. Saturday on ABC.
