You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic earns second straight Star of the Week recognition by Lou Groza Award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gabe Brkic

Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a PAT during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic was named one of the Lou Groza Award’s Stars of the Week for the third time this season on Monday. It’s the second straight week he’s been awarded the honor.

Brkic was 3-of-3 on field goal attempts vs. Kansas State on Saturday, including a 47-yarder. He’s now 11-of-13 on field goals and 18-of-18 on extra point attempts through five games this season. 

The Chardon, Ohio, native leads the nation in field goals made and leads the Sooners in total points scored with 51. He’ll face off against another Star of the Week kicker this weekend in Texas senior kicker Cameron Dicker.

The No. 6 Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) take on the No. 21 Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) at 11:00 a.m. Saturday on ABC. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments