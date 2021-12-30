OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Oklahoma redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Thursday.
ily pic.twitter.com/ntZ20tKsqQ— Gabe Brkic (@GabeBrkic) December 30, 2021
Brkic was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award this season, given to the nation's top kicker. He finished the season 20-of-26 on field-goal attempts with a nation-high-tying five makes of over 50 yards or more.
The Chardon, Ohio native was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by league's coaches this season and declares for the draft following the Sooners 47-32 win over Oregon on Wednesday night in the Alamo Bowl. Brkic finished 2-of-2 on field-goal attempts and 5-of-6 on PAT's in the win.
Should Brkic be drafted, he'd be OU's second kicker to be drafted since 2018, joining former fifth round pick Austin Seibert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.