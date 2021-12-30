You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic declares for 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gabe Brkic

Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Thursday.

Brkic was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award this season, given to the nation's top kicker. He finished the season 20-of-26 on field-goal attempts with a nation-high-tying five makes of over 50 yards or more.

The Chardon, Ohio native was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by league's coaches this season and declares for the draft following the Sooners 47-32 win over Oregon on Wednesday night in the Alamo Bowl. Brkic finished 2-of-2 on field-goal attempts and 5-of-6 on PAT's in the win.

Should Brkic be drafted, he'd be OU's second kicker to be drafted since 2018, joining former fifth round pick Austin Seibert. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments