OU football: Sooners jump to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll

Sooners

The Sooners celebrating after a touchdown during the game against Kent State on Sept. 10.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (2-0) climbed from one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday.

The Sooners are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman last Saturday, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 296 yards with three touchdowns. Linebacker Danny Stutsman finished with 12 tackles, including four for loss and a sack. 

Fellow Big 12 teams Oklahoma State and Baylor were ranked No. 8 and No. 17, respectively. Texas made its debut in the poll at No. 21 while Kansas State, Texas Tech and Iowa State also received votes. 

OU trails defending national champion No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson. The Sooners also came in at No. 6 in the USA Today Top 25 coaches poll.

Oklahoma travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska, which fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday, at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

