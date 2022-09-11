OU football: Sooners jump to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (2-0) climbed from one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday.
#Sooners come in at No. 6 in the latest @AP_Top25.— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) September 11, 2022
The Sooners are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman last Saturday, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 296 yards with three touchdowns. Linebacker Danny Stutsman finished with 12 tackles, including four for loss and a sack.
Fellow Big 12 teams Oklahoma State and Baylor were ranked No. 8 and No. 17, respectively. Texas made its debut in the poll at No. 21 while Kansas State, Texas Tech and Iowa State also received votes.
OU trails defending national champion No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson. The Sooners also came in at No. 6 in the USA Today Top 25 coaches poll.
Oklahoma travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska, which fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.