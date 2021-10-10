OU football: Sooners jump to No. 4 in AP Top 25 Poll after comeback win over Texas

Previously No. 6 Oklahoma rose to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday.
POLL ALERT: Georgia a unanimous No. 1 in latest AP Top 25, grabbing regular-season top spot for first time since 1982; Iowa, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Alabama next; Big Ten has five top-10 teams for first time ever.Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/aURGpM6txu pic.twitter.com/JvWyKVU3MT— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 10, 2021
Alabama, the incumbent No. 1 team since week one, fell to No. 5 in Sunday's poll after its upset loss to then-unranked Texas A&M on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Cincinnati round out the new top five alongside OU.
The Sooners are fresh off a 55-48 come-from-behind victory on Saturday against Texas, which dropped from No. 21 to No. 25 in the latest poll. Oklahoma State, which stayed put at No. 12 this week, is the only other ranked Big 12 team.
Next, OU takes on TCU (3-2, 1-1) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.