OU football: Sooners jump to No. 4 in AP Top 25 Poll after comeback win over Texas

Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks scores a touchdown during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Previously No. 6 Oklahoma rose to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

Alabama, the incumbent No. 1 team since week one, fell to No. 5 in Sunday's poll after its upset loss to then-unranked Texas A&M on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Cincinnati round out the new top five alongside OU.

The Sooners are fresh off a 55-48 come-from-behind victory on Saturday against Texas, which dropped from No. 21 to No. 25 in the latest poll. Oklahoma State, which stayed put at No. 12 this week, is the only other ranked Big 12 team.

Next, OU takes on TCU (3-2, 1-1) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Norman.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

