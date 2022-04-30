OU football: Sooners’ Jeremiah Hall signing with New York Giants after 2022 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall is signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Saturday. Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye first reported the news.
START SPREADING THE NEWS,I’M LEAVING TO NEW YORK!!! I’m a Giant!!! @Giants— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) April 30, 2022
The #Giants are signing Oklahoma FB Jeremiah Hall, per league source.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 30, 2022
Hall appeared in all 13 games last season. The redshirt senior also garnered 32 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for a touchdown and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team.
In four seasons with OU, Hall played in 35 games and totaled 68 receptions, 757 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He also averaged 11.1 yards per reception in his Sooners career.
The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Charlotte native hails from Julius L. Chambers High School. Hall was a three-star recruit and was the No. 649-ranked player nationally in the 2017 recruiting class according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.
Hall ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. He also produced a 29-inch vertical jump and a 111-inch broad jump.
The Giants’ complete season schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on May 12.
