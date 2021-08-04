OU football: Sooners' home opener vs. Western Carolina set for 6 p.m. kickoff, available for $39.95 via Cox

OU's home opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 11 will kick off at 6 p.m. and be available for $39.95 through pay-per-view, Cox announced Wednesday.
The game will be produced by Bally Sports Southwest, and Cox's coverage of the game will begin at 5 p.m. with the Sooner Sports Game Day on channel 505.
The Sooners are coming off a 9-2 season where they defeated Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, 55-20, and won their fifth straight Big 12 championship. The Catamounts finished 1-8 last year and haven't had a winning season since 2017.
Oklahoma opens its 2021 season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 in New Orleans at Tulane.
