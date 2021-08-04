You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' home opener vs. Western Carolina set for 6 p.m. kickoff, available for $39.95 via Cox

Theo Wease and Marvin Mims

Wide receiver Theo Wease and wide receiver Marvin Mims high five during the game against TCU on Oct. 24, 2020.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

OU's home opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 11 will kick off at 6 p.m. and be available for $39.95 through pay-per-view, Cox announced Wednesday.

The game will be produced by Bally Sports Southwest, and Cox's coverage of the game will begin at 5 p.m. with the Sooner Sports Game Day on channel 505.

The Sooners are coming off a 9-2 season where they defeated Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, 55-20, and won their fifth straight Big 12 championship. The Catamounts finished 1-8 last year and haven't had a winning season since 2017.

Oklahoma opens its 2021 season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 in New Orleans at Tulane.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

