OU football: Sooners hiring James Dobson as assistant strength coach, per report

Oklahoma is hiring former Nebraska and Vanderbilt strength and conditioning coach James Dobson as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, per a Thursday afternoon report from On3.com's Matt Zenitz.
Oklahoma has hired former Nebraska and Vanderbilt head strength and conditioning coach James Dobson as an assistant strength coach, a source tells @on3sports.Was Nebraska’s head strength coach under Bo Pelini and Vandy’s under Derek Mason.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2022
Dobson has spent the past five seasons as associate athletic director for sports performance for the Commodores. Before that, he spent seven seasons as the Cornhuskers' head football strength coach. Dobson also boasts coaching experience at SMU and as a student assistant at Wisconsin.
In 2012, Dobson was one of only 15 strength and conditioning coaches certified as a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association.
Dobson's arrival at Oklahoma makes him right-hand man to director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning Jerry Schmidt, who was hired to his second stint at OU on Dec. 17.
