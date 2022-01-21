OU football: Sooners hiring Eastern Michigan's Jay Nunez as off-field special teams coach, per report

Oklahoma is hiring Eastern Michigan's Jay Nunez to oversee the Sooners' special teams from an off-field position, according to a Friday report from Football Scoop's Zach Barnett.
Nunez has served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for the Eagles since 2017. Before that, he was special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Southern Illinois in 2016.
A former Pittsburgh State player, Nunez was a four-year letter winner for the Gorillas and a semifinalist for the 2009 William V. Campbell Trophy. He began his coaching career at his alma mater before spending 2011-15 as a quality control coach at Minnesota, working with offensive and defensive linemen.
An Alva, Oklahoma native, Nunez's new role with the Sooners returns him to his home state. He'll assist a unit that ranked 121st nationally in kickoff return yards per game and 107th in punt return yards per game.
