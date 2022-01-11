 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners hire Alabama's Jay Valai as cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator to complete staff

  • Updated
  • 0
Helmet

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma announced the hiring of Alabama's Jay Valai as cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator in a press release on Tuesday night. Valai will also oversee pass defense and coach nickelbacks.

Valai was hired as the Crimson Tide's cornerbacks coach in February 2021, after serving in the same role for one season at Texas in 2020. In 2019, Valai coached cornerbacks for the first time collegiately for one season at Rutgers after previously serving as a defensive quality control assistant and assistant defensive backs coach for Kansas City in the NFL. 

"Jay is one of the up-and-coming coaches in college football," OU head coach Brent Venables said in the release. "He brings a tremendous amount of passion and energy to the job, as well as a real love for the game and for relationship-building. He's experienced the game collegiately at the highest level as a player at Wisconsin and has gained terrific coaching experience on the NFL and college levels.

"He'll bring a lot of great ideas from a scheme standpoint, he's one of the best teachers in the game and he's got a great reputation as a recruiter. He's going to be a head coach sooner rather than later. Sometimes you know when guys have 'it,' and Jay certainly has it."

A native of Euless, Texas, Valai was an All-Big Ten defensive back at Wisconsin, where he played from 2007-10. Adding Valai completes Venables' assistant coaching staff.

"To get the opportunity to be closer to home working for an Oklahoma program I grew up watching while living in Dallas and to work with Brent and be a cook in the kitchen with him is special," Valai said in the release. "I'm excited. It's beyond a blessing to be part of Sooner Nation."

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

