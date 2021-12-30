OU football: Sooners H-back Jeremiah Hall declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Redshirt senior Oklahoma tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Thursday morning.
Thank you, Sooner Nation ❤️ #Boomer pic.twitter.com/mwyGoKKp8o— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_Hall27) December 30, 2021
Hall, a team captain, played his final game as a Sooner in the Valero Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon on Wednesday night. He made two catches for 14 yards in the contest and finished the season with 32 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
"There will never be enough words to express the gratitude I have for my experiences at this university," the Charlotte, North Carolina native wrote on social media. "I've grown, accomplished and learned so much in my time here.
For his collegiate career, Hall posted 68 catches for 757 yards and 12 scores. He is next scheduled to play in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.
