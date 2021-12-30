You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners H-back Jeremiah Hall declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Jeremiah Hall

Redshirt senior tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt senior Oklahoma tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Thursday morning.

Hall, a team captain, played his final game as a Sooner in the Valero Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon on Wednesday night. He made two catches for 14 yards in the contest and finished the season with 32 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

"There will never be enough words to express the gratitude I have for my experiences at this university," the Charlotte, North Carolina native wrote on social media. "I've grown, accomplished and learned so much in my time here.

For his collegiate career, Hall posted 68 catches for 757 yards and 12 scores. He is next scheduled to play in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

