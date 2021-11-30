You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners H-back Austin Stogner enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Austin Stogner

Junior tight end/H-back Austin Stogner during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma junior H-back Austin Stogner entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. 

Stogner had 14 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns this season. His best performance came in OU's 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, where he had three catches for 61 yards and a score.

In his career, the Plano, Texas, native had 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight scores. He missed a majority of the Sooners' 2020 season after suffering a staph infection in his quad which required surgery.

Stogner was a four-star recruit in 2018 and was ranked as the No. 70 best prospect by 247Sports. He choose Oklahoma over the likes Alabama, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

