OU football: Sooners H-back Austin Stogner enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma junior H-back Austin Stogner entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday.
2019 4-star TE Austin Stogner has entered the transfer portal after totaling 47 rec for 654 yards and 8 TD in his three seasons with Oklahoma @rivalsmike @SoonerScoop @BPrzybylo https://t.co/7Yi0PQOxPZ— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 30, 2021
Stogner had 14 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns this season. His best performance came in OU's 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, where he had three catches for 61 yards and a score.
In his career, the Plano, Texas, native had 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight scores. He missed a majority of the Sooners' 2020 season after suffering a staph infection in his quad which required surgery.
Stogner was a four-star recruit in 2018 and was ranked as the No. 70 best prospect by 247Sports. He choose Oklahoma over the likes Alabama, Michigan, and Texas A&M.
