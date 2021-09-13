OU football: Sooners' game against West Virginia set for 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC

No. 3 Oklahoma's Sept. 25 matchup against West Virginia will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, the Big 12 announced Monday.
Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 9/25 👇Texas Tech at Texas, 11am CT on ABCSMU at TCU, 11am CT on FS1Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30pm CT on FOXKansas at Duke, 3pm CT on ACC NetworkK-State at OSU, 6pm CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+WVU at Oklahoma, 6:30pm CT on ABC— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 13, 2021
The Sooners (2-0) last played the Mountaineers (1-1) in 2019, where OU prevailed 52-14 in Norman. Oklahoma and WVU's 2020 matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within West Virginia's program.
OU is coming off a 76-0 win over Western Carolina and will conclude its nonconference schedule against Nebraska on Sept. 18. WVU picked up its first win of the season in a 66-0 victory over Long Island last Saturday and hosts No. 15 Virginia Tech this weekend.
The Sooners' matchup with the Cornhuskers is set for 11 a.m. in Norman.
