OU football: Sooners' game against West Virginia set for 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC

Lincoln Riley

Head coach Lincoln Riley yells during the game against Western Carolina on Sep. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma's Sept. 25 matchup against West Virginia will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, the Big 12 announced Monday.

The Sooners (2-0) last played the Mountaineers (1-1) in 2019, where OU prevailed 52-14 in Norman. Oklahoma and WVU's 2020 matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within West Virginia's program.

OU is coming off a 76-0 win over Western Carolina and will conclude its nonconference schedule against Nebraska on Sept. 18. WVU picked up its first win of the season in a 66-0 victory over Long Island last Saturday and hosts No. 15 Virginia Tech this weekend.

The Sooners' matchup with the Cornhuskers is set for 11 a.m. in Norman.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

