You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners' game against Oklahoma State set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jadon Haselwood

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood protects the ball during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) will kick off against No. 10 Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Stillwater, the Big 12 announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.

The game marks the series' third consecutive night game in Stillwater and fourth overall. The Sooners have also won six straight over the Cowboys. OU leads the all-time series 90-18-7.

Oklahoma is coming off a 27-14 loss to Baylor on the road where freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw two interceptions. The Sooners' nation-leading 17-game win streak was snapped in coach Lincoln Riley's lowest scoring output during his tenure. 

Ahead of Bedlam against the Cowboys, OU takes on Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 in its last home game this season.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments