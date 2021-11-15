OU football: Sooners' game against Oklahoma State set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) will kick off against No. 10 Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Stillwater, the Big 12 announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.
🚨 Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 11/27 Texas Tech at Baylor, 11am CT on FS1West Virginia at Kansas, 6pm CT/ 7pm ET on FS1Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 6:30pm CT on ABC pic.twitter.com/Jr1d6TGYhb— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 15, 2021
The game marks the series' third consecutive night game in Stillwater and fourth overall. The Sooners have also won six straight over the Cowboys. OU leads the all-time series 90-18-7.
Oklahoma is coming off a 27-14 loss to Baylor on the road where freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw two interceptions. The Sooners' nation-leading 17-game win streak was snapped in coach Lincoln Riley's lowest scoring output during his tenure.
Ahead of Bedlam against the Cowboys, OU takes on Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 in its last home game this season.
