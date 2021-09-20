You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' game against Kansas State set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX

Lincoln Riley

Head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma's game against No. 25 Kansas State is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 on FOX, the Big 12 announced on Monday. 

The Sooners (3-0) have lost to the Wildcats (3-0) in back-to-back seasons, and head coach Lincoln Riley has yet to defeat third-year Kansas State coach Chris Klieman. 

OU is coming off a 23-16 win over Nebraska on Sept. 18. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler has accumulated 761 passing yards this season with nine total touchdowns and boasts the nation's 15th-best Total Quarterback Rating at 79.7.

The Sooners play their next game against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at home. 

