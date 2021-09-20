OU football: Sooners' game against Kansas State set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX

No. 4 Oklahoma's game against No. 25 Kansas State is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 on FOX, the Big 12 announced on Monday.
Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 10/2 👇Texas at TCU, 11am CT on ABCOklahoma at Kansas State, 2:30pm CT on FOXTexas Tech at West Virginia, 2:30pm CT on ESPN2Baylor at Oklahoma State, 6pm CT on ESPN2Kansas at Iowa State, 6pm on FS1 pic.twitter.com/yCCyKu2bnT— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 20, 2021
The Sooners (3-0) have lost to the Wildcats (3-0) in back-to-back seasons, and head coach Lincoln Riley has yet to defeat third-year Kansas State coach Chris Klieman.
OU is coming off a 23-16 win over Nebraska on Sept. 18. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler has accumulated 761 passing yards this season with nine total touchdowns and boasts the nation's 15th-best Total Quarterback Rating at 79.7.
The Sooners play their next game against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at home.
