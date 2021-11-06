OU football: Sooners’ game against Baylor set for 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) will face No. 12 Baylor (7-2, 4-2) at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 13 in Waco, the Big 12 announced Saturday. Fox will broadcast the game.
Big Noon Kickoff next Saturday in Waco!🆚 Baylor🕚 11 a.m. CT📺 FOX#ChampionshipNovemberhttps://t.co/oYYOQ2DS8r #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/iQsiuXh3CL— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 7, 2021
The Sooners currently hold a nation-leading, 17-game winning streak. In its last outing, OU defeated Texas Tech 52-21 on Oct. 30 behind a 6-touchdown performance from freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. Alongside his scores, he ended the day 23-of-30 for 402 yards with no interceptions. Receivers Marvin Mims and Mario Williams both had over 100 receiving yards in the win.
The Bears were upset 30-28 by TCU on Saturday for their second loss of the season. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon finished 14-of-20 for 215 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. Defensively, the Bears surrendered 461 passing yards and two touchdowns to quarterback Chandler Morris. The OU transfer ended the game 29-of-41 in his first-career start for the Horned Frogs.
With the loss, Baylor’s No. 12 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll is likely to plummet. It also drops the Bears out of their second-place tie in the Big 12 standings, moving No. 11 Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1) into sole possession of the spot. The Sooners and Cowboys meet in Stillwater on Nov. 27.
Oklahoma leads Baylor 28-3 in the school’s all-time series record. In 2020, the Sooners downed the Bears 27-14 in Norman. Then-freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler went 20-of-28 for 193 yards, two scores and one interception as OU’s defense forced two turnovers to earn a spot in the Big 12 title game.
