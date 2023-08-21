Jalen Hurts featured on cover of Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL preview

Former Sooners and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2023 football preview issue.
Jalen Hurts has a master plan to bring Philadelphia another Lombardi TrophyThe Eagles quarterback stars on the cover of SI's 2023 NFL preview: https://t.co/Ei4XPHafsT pic.twitter.com/Jtia28N3Ey— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2023
Hurts finished his third season in the NFL with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they fell 38-35 to Kansas City.
Hurts spent one season with the Sooners after transferring from Alabama. He finished with 3,851 yards passing and 32 touchdowns as well as 1,298 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns. Hurts led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in 2019 where they fell 63-28 to LSU.