 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jalen Hurts featured on cover of Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL preview

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Then-OU quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2023 football preview issue.

Hurts finished his third season in the NFL with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they fell 38-35 to Kansas City.

Hurts spent one season with the Sooners after transferring from Alabama. He finished with 3,851 yards passing and 32 touchdowns as well as 1,298 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns. Hurts led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in 2019 where they fell 63-28 to LSU.

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.