OU football: Sooners fall to Texas Tech 51-48 in overtime in Lubbock (live scoring summary, highlights)

LUBBOCK — Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) 51-48 in overtime in Lubbock on Saturday night.
Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-of-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns, and OU gained 672 total yards. OU receivers Marvin Mims and Theo Wease finished with 162 and 123 receiving yards, respectively.
OU allowed 599 yards and surrendered 24 unanswered points after holding a 24-6 lead late in the second quarter.
Follow along with the Daily's live scoring summary with highlights here:
OT: Red Raiders 51, Sooners 48- Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff makes 34-yard field goal.
Q4 (0:03) Sooners 48, Red Raiders 48 - Wolff makes 43-yard field goal.
True Fact: 🧊 runs through 🐺 veins 📺 FS1 - @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/bT2uIqbngw— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 27, 2022
Q4 (4:04) Sooners 48, Red Raiders 45 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes 41-yard field goal.
ITS GOOD 🙌@OU_Football now has the 3 point advantage 👀 pic.twitter.com/Eoo0ETy9Tb— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
Q4 (5:16) Red Raiders 45, Sooners 45 - OU cornerback C.J. Coldon intercepts Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough.
CJ Coldon is that dude.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cukFxpeaBn— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
Q4 (7:24) Red Raiders 45, Sooners 45 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws one-yard touchdown to receiver Jalil Farooq.
This game >>>@OU_Football ties it up... again 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZB0czbTKbo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
Q4 (8:43) Red Raiders 45, Sooners 38 - Shough throws 44-yard touchdown to receiver Jerand Bradley.
⚫️ HERE COME THE RED RAIDERS 🔴@TexasTechFB now holds the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/K7AUTUsZiB— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
Q4 (10:37) Red Raiders 38, Sooners 38 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws five-yard touchdown to tight end Brayden Willis.
😤 @OU_Football TIES IT UP 38-38 👀 pic.twitter.com/wT11VlRRh2— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
Q3 (2:46) Red Raiders 38, Sooners 31 - Shough throws 15-yard touchdown to backup quarterback Donovan Smith. Receiver Xavier White's rush converted its two-point attempt.
QB THINGS@tylershough2 ➡️ @SmittyJawns 📺 FS1 - @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/ZK0K1jAvIw— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 27, 2022
Q3 (10:09) Sooners 31, Red Raiders 30 - Gabriel throws 61-yard touchdown to receiver Theo Wease.
Dillon Gabriel ➡️ Theo Wease ➡️ The House. 😤#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/2kqYgD6WBT— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
Q3 (10:52) Red Raiders 30, Sooners 24 - Texas Tech running back SaRodrick Thompson rushes for six-yard touchdown.
Q2 (00:00) Sooners 24, Red Raiders 23 - Wolff makes 29-yard field goal.
Q2 (1:28) Sooners 24, Red Raiders 20 - Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith rushes for six-yard touchdown.
Third straight game with a @SmittyJawns TD 👊📺 FS1 - @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/SnwikkY8UN— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 27, 2022
Q2 (2:06) Sooners 24, Red Raiders 13 - Gabriel's pass intended for receiver Drake Stoops intercepted by defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Q2 (3:09) Sooners 24, Red Raiders 13 - Thompson rushes for six-yard touchdown.
Q2 (6:25) Sooners 24, Red Raiders 6 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws 77-yard touchdown to receiver Marvin Mims.
77 YARDS TO THE ENDZONE 🚀 @marvindmims x @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/wJXW6ZVS81— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
Q2 (9:45) Sooners 17, Red Raiders 6 - Texas Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings rushes for a one-yard touchdown. The Red Raiders missed the extra-point attempt.
Yeah, he’s him 🤧 @marvindmims #SCTop10 | @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/IrTJPbtk3O— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
Q2 (13:04) Sooners 17, Red Raiders 0 - Schmit makes a 41-yard field goal.
Q1 (9:24) Sooners 14, Red Raiders 0 - Gabriel throws seven-yard touchdown to Willis.
Gabriel ➡️ Willis. 🔥Dillon Gabriel finds Brayden Willis on 3rd down to put the Sooners up 14-0 in the first quarter.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/8uDi7BwBSg— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
Q1 (13:19) Sooners 7, Red Raiders 0 - Gabriel throws 37-yard touchdown to receiver Mims.
Start fast 💨@_dillongabriel_ 🎯 @marvindmims 📺 FS1 | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/eSZM2A0EX5— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
Q1 (14:38) Sooners 0, Red Raiders 0 - OU forces fumble recovered by defensive end Ethan Downs.
Jordan Kelley blew it up. Ethan Downs scooped it up. pic.twitter.com/v5F7ZdyYm7— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
