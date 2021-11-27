OU football: Sooners fall to Oklahoma State 37-33, miss Big 12 Championship for first time since 2014

STILLWATER — No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) 37-33 on Saturday in both team's regular season finale.
The loss eliminates OU from Big 12 Championship contention for the first time since 2014. Oklahoma previously won the conference outright six straight times. OSU now faces Baylor on at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas, for the conference title.
The Sooners totaled 441 yards of offense to the Cowboys’ 214. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams went 20-of-39 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks has 22 carries for 139 yards, and redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall led the Sooners with 76 receiving yards on four catches.
Defensively, Oklahoma forced three turnovers. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders had 214 yards yards, one passing touchdown and two interception on 19-of-30 passing. Sanders also led the Cowboys with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts. Receiver Tay Martin has a team-high 89 receiving yards on seven catches.
After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Sanders found receiver Tay Martin for a 30-yard touchdown to put Oklahoma State up early. The Sooners answered with a 5-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with Williams hitting sophomore receiver Brian Darby for a 10-yard score.
OSU didn’t need long to regain the lead, however, as Martin found the end zone again on the Cowboys’ next drive, this time coming on a 4-yard rush. Oklahoma State ended the first quarter with a 14-7 advantage.
To open the second quarter, Williams struck junior H-back Austin Stogner for a 29-yard score. Stogner’s scoring catch was his third of the season. The Cowboys’ Brennan Presley responded with a 100-yard return for a touchdown on the ensuing OU kickoff. The Sooners then went on an 8-play, 77-yard drive that was capped with a 24-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic to cut OSU’s lead to 21-17. Brkic had missed his previous three field goal attempts entering Saturday’s game.
Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown then hit a 27-yard field goal to put the Pokes up by seven with 6:25 remaining in the second half. After Oklahoma punted on its next drive, redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington picked off Sanders to set up a 10-yard touchdown reception by senior H-back Brayden Willis before the half ended in a 24-24 tie.
OU took its first lead of the game after senior nose guard Perrion Winfrey forced OSU’s Dominic Richardson to fumble and a Cowboy lineman recovered the ball in the end zone for a safety. The Sooners’ lead grew after sophomore receiver Trevon West forced Presley to fumble a punt return, which was recovered by senior safety Justin Broiles for a touchdown.
Trailing 33-24, Oklahoma State’s ensuing drive ended with a 44-yard field goal miss by Brown. However, the Cowboys then forced Williams to fumble after scrambling from the pocket. The Sooners got the ball back after Washington recorded his second interception of the night, but punted shortly before the third quarter came to a close.
To start the fourth, Sanders ended the Cowboys’ scoring drought with a 37-yard scoring rush. Penalties plagued the Sooners’ next drive, they had a season-high 12 on the day, forcing another OU punt. After Oklahoma forced OSU to punt, junior running back Eric Gray muffed it, setting up a 1-yard touchdown rush by running back Jaylen Warren. The Cowboys went for two afterward but didn’t convert, leaving OSU to a 37-33 advantage with 8:54 remaining in the game.
Later, after the Sooners got the ball back with under a minute left, Williams broke off a 56-yard run to Oklahoma State's 24-yard line. From there, OU's offense failed to pick up a first down, ending the game.
The Sooners will learn their post season fate on Bowl Selection Sunday on Dec. 5.
