OU football: Sooners fall to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll after narrow victory over West Virginia

Pat Fields

Senior safety Pat Fields during the game against West Virginia on Sept. 25.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday following its narrow 16-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) needed a last second field goal to top the Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) after their offense sputtered through most of the game. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler was able to lead OU to the game winning drive despite fans calling for his replacement during the second quarter.

Oklahoma effectively switched spots in the rankings with Penn State, which moved from No. 6 to No. 4. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Oregon and No. 5 Iowa remained in their spots from last week to round out the top five.

OU is still ranked highest among Big 12 schools, followed by No. 19 Oklahoma State and No. 21 Baylor, who entered the Top 25 this week after convincing wins over Kansas State and Iowa State, respectively. The Wildcats and Cyclones, previously ranked No. 25 and No. 4, respectively, fell completely out of the poll after their upset losses to the Cowboys and Bears.

Texas received 131 votes for this week's poll — the most of any unranked school. Iowa State received 25 votes while Kansas State received five. Head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are set to face the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 2 in Manhattan, hoping to avoid a third straight loss to Chris Klieman's squad.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

