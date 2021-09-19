OU football: Sooners fall to No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (3-0) fell to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday.
OU was previously No. 3 in the poll after its 76-0 thrashing of Western Carolina on Sept. 11. Oregon rose to No. 3 after defeating Stony Brook 48-7 on Saturday night, while the Sooners beat Nebraska just 23-16 at home.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled at times, but gritted his way to 24-of-34 passing for 214 yards and two total touchdowns against the Cornhuskers on Saturday. OU's defense had a season-high five sacks and 10 tackles for loss on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
Iowa State and Kansas State mark the other ranked Big 12 schools, at No. 15 and No. 25, respectively. OU returns to action against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
