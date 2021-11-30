OU football: Sooners fall to No. 14 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Previously No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 8-2 Big 12) fell to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
No. 1 Georgia retained the top spot, while Michigan surged to No. 2 after its upset win over No. 7 Ohio State. No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati round out the top four as the 2021 regular season draws to a close.
The Sooners have taken blow after blow in the last four days.
First, they fell to No. 5 Oklahoma State 37-33 in Bedlam on Sunday. Then, head coach Lincoln Riley was hired away to become USC's next head coach, leaving Bob Stoops the interim coach and athletic director Joe Castiglione searching for a more permanent solution.
OU will find out its bowl fate on Dec. 5 after conference championship games conclude on Dec. 4.
