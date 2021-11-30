You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners fall to No. 14 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Previously No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 8-2 Big 12) fell to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

No. 1 Georgia retained the top spot, while Michigan surged to No. 2 after its upset win over No. 7 Ohio State. No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati round out the top four as the 2021 regular season draws to a close. 

The Sooners have taken blow after blow in the last four days.

First, they fell to No. 5 Oklahoma State 37-33 in Bedlam on Sunday. Then, head coach Lincoln Riley was hired away to become USC's next head coach, leaving Bob Stoops the interim coach and athletic director Joe Castiglione searching for a more permanent solution.

OU will find out its bowl fate on Dec. 5 after conference championship games conclude on Dec. 4.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments