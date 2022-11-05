OU football: Sooners fall to Baylor 38-35 at home (scoring recap, highlights)

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Baylor (6-3, 4-2) 38-35 on Saturday at home.
The Sooners allowed 281 rushing yards, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three interceptions in the first half.
OU running back Eric Gray garnered 164 total yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and eight receptions, and junior receiver Marvin Mims had 120 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Here's the scoring summary with highlights from the game:
Q4 (4:05) Baylor 38, Sooners 35 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes for one-yard touchdown.
Q4 (9:15) Baylor 38, Sooners 28 - Bears running back Qualan Jones rushes for 10-yard touchdown.
Big time drive capped off by this @QualanJ_13 TD 😤#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/TAWvJn1KUb— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 5, 2022
Q3 (4:52) Baylor 31, Sooners 28 - Sooners receiver Drake Stoops catches nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Big week for dudes named Drake. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/WWuUnJlKZo— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 5, 2022
Q3 (10:56) Baylor 31, Sooners 21 - Bears running back Richard Reese rushes for two-yard touchdown.
TD number 1️⃣3️⃣ on the year for @RichardReese29!#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/GhTUW059O1— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 5, 2022
Q2 (6:46) Baylor 24, Sooners 21 - Gray rushes for five-yard touchdown.
Q2 (9:06) Baylor 24, Sooners 14 - Bears running back Craig Williams rushes for one-yard touchdown.
4 plays, 65 yards, all delivered by @_Sqwirl 😤#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/FPE4KjraID— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 5, 2022
Q2 (12:59) Baylor 17, Sooners 14 - Bears kicker John Mayers makes 49-yard field goal.
Q1 (3:01) Baylor 14, Sooners 14 - Sooners receiver Marvin Mims catches 63-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel.
𝗗𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 🎯@_dillongabriel_ @marvindmims#OUDNA | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/20G8KGtKL9— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 5, 2022
Q1 (3:50) Baylor 14, Sooners 7 - Bears receiver Jordan Nabors rushes for six-yard touchdown.
Welcome to the Naborhood 🏡>> @2_jordannn #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/p1cXEjQ6eJ— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 5, 2022
Q1 (5:54) Sooners 7, Baylor 7 - Williams rushes for a 11-yard touchdown.
Sqwirl's got the corner 🐿>> @_Sqwirl 🙌#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/4fMmERFqvH— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 5, 2022
Q1 (11:13) Sooners 7, Baylor 0 - Gabriel scrambles for a 10-yard touchdown.
Oklahoma strikes first 💥#Big12FB x @OU_Football 📺 Big 12 Now on @ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/7cTUsg616h— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 5, 2022
