OU football: Sooners fall to Baylor 38-35 at home (scoring recap, highlights)

Justin Broiles

Redshirt fifth year defensive back Justin Broiles during the game against Baylor on Nov. 5.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Baylor (6-3, 4-2) 38-35 on Saturday at home.

The Sooners allowed 281 rushing yards, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three interceptions in the first half.

OU running back Eric Gray garnered 164 total yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and eight receptions, and junior receiver Marvin Mims had 120 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Here's the scoring summary with highlights from the game:

Q4 (4:05) Baylor 38, Sooners 35 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes for one-yard touchdown.

Q4 (9:15) Baylor 38, Sooners 28 - Bears running back Qualan Jones rushes for 10-yard touchdown.

Q3 (4:52) Baylor 31, Sooners 28 Sooners receiver Drake Stoops catches nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Q3 (10:56) Baylor 31, Sooners 21 - Bears running back Richard Reese rushes for two-yard touchdown.

Q2 (6:46) Baylor 24, Sooners 21 - Gray rushes for five-yard touchdown.

Q2 (9:06) Baylor 24, Sooners 14 - Bears running back Craig Williams rushes for one-yard touchdown.

Q2 (12:59) Baylor 17, Sooners 14 Bears kicker John Mayers makes 49-yard field goal.

Q1 (3:01) Baylor 14, Sooners 14 - Sooners receiver Marvin Mims catches 63-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel. 

Q1 (3:50) Baylor 14, Sooners 7 - Bears receiver Jordan Nabors rushes for six-yard touchdown.

Q1 (5:54) Sooners 7, Baylor 7 - Williams rushes for a 11-yard touchdown.

Q1 (11:13) Sooners 7, Baylor 0 - Gabriel scrambles for a 10-yard touchdown.

